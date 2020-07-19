e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman offers lavender to bumblebee, this is what it does. Watch heartening video

Woman offers lavender to bumblebee, this is what it does. Watch heartening video

“I found a tired red-tailed bumblebee so I offered her a bit of lavender,” Twitter user Lucy Lapwing wrote while sharing the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 19, 2020 12:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the woman offering lavender to the bumblebee.
The image shows the woman offering lavender to the bumblebee. (Twitter/@Lucy_Lapwing)
         

Every now and then, there are such videos which grace the Internet and leave us happy. This video of a woman offering lavender to a bumblebee fits the bill perfectly as it’s absolutely wholesome and may leave you with a smile on your face.

Lucy Lapwing, whose Twitter profile says that she’s a naturalist, shared this incredible video on the micro-blogging site. Since being shared, it’s going all kinds of viral and is making people go “wow.”

“I found a tired red-tailed bumblebee so I offered her a bit of lavender,” shared with this caption, the video indeed captures something heartwarming.

It shows a bumblebee resting on a surface. Within moments Lapwing offers it a tiny lavender flower. Though initially hesitant, the insect finally approaches the flower and does this. Chances are the video will fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered over 2.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has, additionally, amassed about 2.3 lakh likes and more than 46,000 retweets. The post has left people emotional. While some praised Lapwing, others shared stories of similar acts of kindness. There were also some who shared images of various bees.

“This is the purest things I’ve ever seen,” wrote a Twitter user. “They’re so gentle! Move slow, and look closely - they’re beautiful,” exclaimed another. “I’ve done the same thing with honey and the lil guy drank it up! Really cool to watch,” shared a third.

Lapwing, while talking to Hindustan Times, had one message to give to everyone. “Please be kind to bees and all insects,” she said.

What do you think of the video and the wholesome Twitter thread?

tags
top news
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
LIVE: Manipur close to 1,900 Covid-19 cases as CRPF personnel test positive
LIVE: Manipur close to 1,900 Covid-19 cases as CRPF personnel test positive
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
1 dead after heavy rains in Delhi; waterlogging, traffic jams reported in several areas
1 dead after heavy rains in Delhi; waterlogging, traffic jams reported in several areas
Umpire Bucknor admits his ‘mistakes’ ‘cost’ India Sydney Test
Umpire Bucknor admits his ‘mistakes’ ‘cost’ India Sydney Test
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In