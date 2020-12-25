Woman pranks husband with fake ‘snake’, his reaction will leave you in splits

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 08:48 IST

Videos of people playing pranks on each other often make us laugh out loud. And the Internet is full of such funny clips. Among them, this Instagram video of a woman playing a prank of her husband surely takes the cake and that too for the man’s priceless reaction.

Shared on Instagram user Laura Sena’s profile, the clip starts with the shot of a belt lying on a floor. As the clip goes on, Sena calls her husband to the room to come and take a look at ‘something’. We won’t spoil the prank for you but be prepared to giggle hard.

“Another prank on my husband. He is terrified of snakes,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 22, the clip has garnered over 2,700 views and many amused comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious prank.

“The way he screamed made me jump,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahaha love it,” commented another. “I can’t stop laughing,” said a third.

What do you think of this amusing prank? Will you try it with someone?