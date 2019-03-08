Woman’s pic of floating sandwich and trick behind it amazes Twitter

A woman’s stunning picture of a floating sandwich and her trick to capture the perfect shot are leaving people on Twitter thoroughly impressed. The photographer from Tampa goes by the Twitter handle @scorpio_mvmi. Her tweet has collected over 1.3 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 32,000 retweets – and still counting.

“Might have gotten too excited about this project and whipped it out hours after class ended,” she posted on Twitter.

The tweet comprises two pictures. While one shows the breathtaking shot of the sandwich and all its parts floating in the air, the other shows exactly how the photograph was taken. And while the picture looks no less than magic, it was no wand-waving that brought it about. We’ll just let you look at the tweet to see how she pulled it off.

Might have gotten too excited about this project and whipped it out hours after class ended 🙇‍♂️🥪📸 pic.twitter.com/6mnNjWXkPg — dommi (@scorpio_mvmi) March 5, 2019

Ever since the pictures were shared on March 5, Twitter user @scorpio_mvmi’s tweet has blown up. The picture has collected a ton of reactions. Many have also turned the floating sandwich picture into their screensaver.

Now this !! This is a quality photo ! Now all We need is a 360 pan view around it . THIS is advertisement >> pic.twitter.com/hlNThYJbiX — savia ✍🏽🎨🌻 (@saviaivas) March 5, 2019

The drip on the tomato... pic.twitter.com/bdkcsd71ng — Brooke (@PeanutAndrews) March 5, 2019

Thanks for the wallpaper ✨ — Sparrow (@arteastry) March 6, 2019

I need a video from all angles 😍😍 — uSis o right! (@iNtombiNto_) March 5, 2019

What do you think of the pictures?

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 17:51 IST