Woman screams after seeing ‘snake.’ In reality, it’s this

Dawood took to Facebook to share the incident on September 22.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post sparked all sorts of reactions among people.
The post sparked all sorts of reactions among people. (Faceboook/Fathima Dawood)
         

How would you react if you see a snake in front of you? Many will probably just scream in fear. Facebook user Fathima Dawood had the same exact reaction when she came face-to-face with something lying in a parking lot – which she thought was a snake.

Dawood took to Facebook to share the incident on September 22. She started her post by extended her apology to an elderly woman who she says was standing near her when the incident took place. “I apologize to the old lady in the parking lot at PnP when I screamed like a baby, thinking I had a snake coming after me,” she wrote. In the few following lines she explained that what she saw was not a snake. In fact it was not even a living being. It was a braided weave that fell down from someone’s head.

“On the other hand if you lost your braided weave,” she wrote while explaining the truth about then “snake.” “It is in the far left aisle of the PnP parking lot, unharmed and still in one piece,” she wrote and concluded the post.

Not just the incident, she also shared an image of the “snake” that scared her.

The post sparked all sorts of reactions among people. “I was laughing too much,” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh my word!” commented another. “I would have paid to see this. You are so hilarious,” commented a third.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 17:16 IST

