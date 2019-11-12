Woman shares cringeworthy selfie of passenger’s feet on her headrest

it-s-viral

Passengers on a plane do not always stay on their best behavior. Several pictures and clips of passengers using plane seats like a couch have gone viral on social media.

A recent Reddit post shows a photo of a passenger placing their feet on headrest of another passenger. With the caption, “This is the one thing I am most worried about before getting on a plane,” the post has left netizens disgusted. The post has gone viral with several suggestions and actions that the woman, who took the selfie, could’ve taken.

The post has collected almost 1,000 comments and people have been sharing more or less similar gross experiences.

“Just get up and tell them to stop and if they don’t listen tell a flight attendant,” says a Reddit user. “I wouldn’t even bother addressing them directly. I would ask the flight attendant to tell them to sit normally or ask to move my sit because apparently person sitting behind me needs 2 places for themselves. Plus if it escalates further, the airline should fine people like that. That is, in a way, inappropriate behaviour that disturbs other passengers,” writes another.

Some Reddit users have posted funny responses also. “Grab a pen or something and tickle and poke at them first,” writes one. “Just sneeze on their feet,” comments another.

Some even related to the incident. “I was on a 6 hour, overnight flight a couple months ago, someone up ahead was doing that. It was shut down by a flight attendant pretty quickly. I was sitting in the last row, so I also got to listen to all the flight attendants talking about how rude and gross that was,” writes a Reddit user.

Misbehaving passenger have popped up time to time on social media. Recently, a passenger put his feet on the seat without any remorse.

How would you react if you were in this position?