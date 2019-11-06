e-paper
Man puts his feet on the backrest of seat in front, netizens are disgusted

It’s unclear if the seat in front was occupied by another passenger or not but the picture has evoked strong reactions from people on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image has been shared on Instagram on the Passenger Shaming page.
Among the things that can put one off about travelling is pictures such as these. This one shows a passenger using his co-passenger’s backrest as his foot rest and people on the Internet aren’t happy.

The image has been shared on Instagram on the Passenger Shaming page, an account dedicated to calling out travellers’ callous activities. From a person using their feet to operate the in-flight entertainment system to someone shaving his head while sitting in their seat during a flight, the Passenger Shaming page has shared several such pictures and videos and people go all out commenting on them. This one is no different.

The image shows a man sitting comfortably on his feet while his feet rest on the backrest of the seat in front of him. You can also see the man using his hands to scratch his feet. It’s unclear if the seat was occupied by another passenger or not but the picture has none-the-less evoked strong reactions from people on the photo-sharing platform.

Since being shared on November 1, the post has collected over 5,000 likes and all sorts of comments.

“Thank goodness Smell-A-Vision does NOT exist,” says an Instagram user. “What’s going on here... what’s up with them feet,” says another. “It wouldn’t be pretty if I saw that on my flight,” says a third. “Why are people like this,” wonders a fourth.

Back in September, a picture posted the same page divided the Internet. The image shows a passenger lying flat below a couple of seats on a flight and people couldn’t decide if the man pulling off the stunt was rude or extremely smart.

What do you think about this picture? How would you react if you saw this on your flight?

