Woman spots snake behind petrol pump screen. Watch creepy video

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:44 IST

Of all places one would expect to find a creepy crawly, the petrol pump definitely doesn’t seem one. However, that’s exactly what happened in Gardner, Kansas. A woman was left shocked after she spotted a live slithering snake behind the petrol pump screen.

Holly Malkames had stopped by the empty petrol pump on July 31 when she had the bizarre encounter. She noticed something weird with the pump but realised a snake was there only moments later.

“I saw something on the screen but thought it might be moulding around the screen coming loose, so I went ahead and stopped at that pump,” she said. She was filling her car’s tank when she noticed the snake’s head. Completely shocked, she began filming the creature, if only to convince the staff at fuel station.

“I did everything I could to convince myself it wasn’t real! Then I thought it was a prank or video the gas station played. I decided that would be awfully cruel, but then the head of the snake came down into the screen,” she added.

She even asked staff if it was in fact a prank - turns out it actually wasn’t. They were as shocked with the sight as she was.

The video shows the snake slithering behind the pump screen. It’s unclear how it got there.

“I had the willies all night from thinking about it or watching the video again,” Malkames said.

Thankfully, the snake was removed from its hideout and rescued the next day. To everyone’s surprise, it was a rather small snake.

How would you react if you randomly spotted a snake?

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 19:44 IST