Women use JCB as step to get down from truck. ‘Innovative style,’ say people

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 14:15 IST

Be it memes on JCB or groom and bride using it as their wedding vehicle, the excavator has been a part of Twitter chatter for a past few months. It’s again in limelight after a video of it being used in an unusual way made its way onto Facebook.

“Use of JCB which Japanese and Americans still do not know,” Facebook user Sandeep Joshi wrote and shared the video.

In the video, a group of women are seen using the excavator as a step to get down from the back of a truck. The women line up at the end of the truck and the person operating the vehicle raises the bucket near them. A few women climb into it and the bucket is then lowered, helping people to get down from the truck.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 6.4 lakh views. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 13,000 shares and about 3,900 reactions.

The video was also shared on Twitter and it sparked all sorts of reactions from people. They dropped varied comments.

“Fit hai. It’s uptown lift hai,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kitne khush hai yeh log [How happy they are]… at least happiness spread ho rahi hai. It’s too good Idea!! How freely they are,” wrote another. “Seriously the happiness on their faces brought smile on my face Grinning face with smiling eyes. It’s pure bliss something you observe in child’s laughter,” wrote a third.

There were also some who wrote that it’s the jugaad technology at its best. Here’s what tweeple shared:

Optimum uses of resources. Pura Paisa vasool!!! — Bhaskar Ghoshal (@Bhaskarghoshal) February 24, 2020

No one can beat Indian in jugaad technology.. 😁 @anandmahindra — Navneet (@navneet_nit) February 23, 2020

ha ha...brilliant use! — ss (@goldsareen) February 23, 2020

What do you think of the video?