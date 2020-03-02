Woodpecker’s do-or-die duel with snake to protect babies is spine-chilling. Watch

it-s-viral

A mother’s love is pure, fierce and unparalleled - case in point this woodpecker that fought tooth and nail against a 10-foot-long snake to save its babies. A video of this duel has resurfaced on Twitter and going viral all over again.

Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows the woodpecker pecking at a hole inside a tree furiously. Within a few seconds, the snake pops out form the hole and attacks the bird. The woodpecker continues to charge at the snake from different angles and gets over and over again, only to fly back and fight harder.

“All the forces on this planet will never beat that of a mother’s love. Wood pecker saving its chicks after a fierce air duel with the snake,” reads Nanda’s caption.

All the forces on this planet, will never beat that of a mothers love.

Wood pecker saving its chicks after a fierce air duel with the snake👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/mvBo7OWN74 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 1, 2020

The video was originally taken by Assaf Admoni, an Israeli tourist, in Peru. “It really looked like the female was acting frantically out of maternal instinct. She just kept racing up the tree and attacking the snake on its side,” Admoni told Daily Telegraph. “What amazed me most was that she completely seemed to sacrifice herself for the chicks we think were inside,” he adds.

Posted on March 2, the clip has garnered more than 12,600 views and tons of shocked comments from netizens. While some appreciated the daring attacks of the mother woodpecker, others showed concern about the outcome of the fight.

What do you think of this brave woodpecker?