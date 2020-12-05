e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Would you rather be on the beach or gawk at it from space?’ asks NASA while sharing this image

‘Would you rather be on the beach or gawk at it from space?’ asks NASA while sharing this image

NASA shared this space shot of Andros Island, the largest island in the Bahamas from their official Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:00 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Andros Island, the largest island in the Bahamas from space.
The image shows Andros Island, the largest island in the Bahamas from space. (Instagram/@nasa)
         

Laying on a beach whilst listening to sounds of the waves crash onto the shore as sea breeze lightly blows through one’s hair sounds ideal. However, if you’re a space enthusiast, then here is a scenario that may seem even more enticing to you.

NASA shared an image of the Andros Island, the largest island in the Bahamas captured by astronaut Soichi Noguchi. The shot, taken from the International Space Station, is so mesmerizing that it may leave you in awe. Take a look at the photograph to decide whether you’d rather chill at a beach or gaze at it from a space station.

The official Instagram account of NASA shared this post on December 5. The descriptive caption shared alongside the image doesn’t only detail what it shows but also gives insight on the International Space Station. “Every 90 minutes, the space station completes one orbit around Earth. Because Earth rotates below them while they orbit, the crew get to see most of their beautiful blue marble of a planet from the unique vantage point of space. By photographing Earth from about 250 miles above the surface, astronauts can record phenomena such as storms in real-time, and even provide input to ground teams,” it reads.

Check out the post that has already accumulated over 5.5 lakh likes on the photo and video sharing platform:

If you’re left feeling astounded after seeing that picture, then know that you’re not alone. Here are some comments that Instagram users left under the post.

One person said, “Definitely from space,” responding to NASA’s question. Another individual wrote, “Space. No question”.

“Both,” read one comment under the post. What about you? Were you able to decide on an answer to NASA’s question?

