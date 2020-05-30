e-paper
You may have heard of copycat, now get ready to see a copier cat. Watch

You may have heard of copycat, now get ready to see a copier cat. Watch

Turns out, photocopying one’s body parts is not just a human-only shenanigan.

Updated: May 30, 2020 11:06 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat sitting atop a photocopier.
The image shows a cat sitting atop a photocopier.
         

Over the years, we’ve seen many videos and images which show people photocopying their body parts. Now, this feline, who is photocopying its body, is proving that this escapade may not be an exclusively human trick.

This just over 15-second-long video was shared on Twitter on May 29. Shared by Indian Forest Service official, Susanta Nanda, the clip has been captioned, “From copycat, to copying the cat....Changing times”.

The recording shows a cat sitting atop a photocopier. The copying laser scans the feline’s furry tummy. The kitty seems a little baffled by this movement and comes up to its paws to examine the strange action. Probably still perplexed, the cat turns over to look at black-and-white scans of itself.

Talk about a copycat! Since being shared, the video has been watched over 3,000 times. Additionally, the tweet has nearly 50 retweets and almost 300 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to this kitty who is partaking in some certified shenanigans. One person said, “A curious cat”. While another individual wrote, “I can try this with my cat”. More copycat content is exactly what the Internet needs.

“The output from the copier is like an X-ray,” read one comment on the thread. While a different Twitter user stated, “Cat Stevens”.

Many also left many smiling faces and laughing emojis on the post.

What are your thoughts on this cat that seems to be replicating itself with the help of a copier?

