Yuvraj Singh posts pouting selfie, Sania Mirza teases with witty question

The image has gathered more than 2 lakh likes in just a few hours – and still counting

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Quite wittily, Sania Mirza teased Yuvraj Singh.
Quite wittily, Sania Mirza teased Yuvraj Singh. (Instagram/yuvisofficial)
         

Yuvraj Singh, former Indian all-rounder, recently took to Instagram to post a selfie. The picture, since being shared some 14-hour-ago created quite a stir among people – including ace tennis player Sania Mirza.

“New look, chikna chamela!! Or should I bring back the beard?” Singh wrote in the caption accompanying the image.

The image has gathered more than 2 lakh likes in just a few hours – and still counting. Hundreds of people also dropped all sorts of comments on the post. It’s, however, Sania Mirza’s comment that sparked a round of laughter among netizens.

Before knowing what she wrote, take a look at Yuvraj Singh’s image:

Quite wittily, the celebrated tennis player wrote, “Are you pouting to hide the chin under the chin we spoke about????” Further, replying to Yuvraj Singh’s question about his beard she wrote, “Bring the beard back.”

Several others replied that the former cricketer should bring back his beard. There were a few who simply expressed their love for Yuvraj Singh.

“Bring back beard,” wrote an Instagram user. “Back to beard bro. You looking so cool and handsome in beard. Don’t make it clean. Yuvraj bhai,” commented another. “Love you Yuvi paji,” commented a third.

What do you think of the picture?

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 11:51 IST

