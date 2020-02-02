Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘off field performance’ TikTok video divides Twitter. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 11:47 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal, an ace bowler of the Indian cricket team, often dishes out ‘off field performances’ on social media which never fail to create a stir among his fans. He did it again with a TikTok video which he shared on Twitter.

In the video, four people dance to a peppy tune. Besides, Yuzvendra Chahal the video features Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube. It’s the fourth person in the video, dancing with a cap donned over his face, which has left people scratching their heads.

Twitter is divided over the identity of man. While some hinted that it’s Rishabh Pant, others were convinced it’s Rohit Sharma. There were other names which popped up in the comments too.

Take a look at the video which has caused a Twitter chatter and divided the fans.

Off field performance on point 🕺 pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 1, 2020

Since being shared a day back on February 1, the video has garnered over 3.8 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 64,000 likes and more than 4,200 retweets.

Here’s what people tweeted while trying to identify the cap-wearing man:

Cap person is Rohit Sharma 😍😍😍😍 — HITMAN ROCKY (@Rockykiccha45) February 1, 2020

Face kaun chupa rakha ? Rohit/Pant? — Pranshu❄️ (@_ThatBeardguy) February 1, 2020

Whoz the guy wearing cap..!! Jadav..?? — P#!|#!^! (@I_am_Prithivi) February 1, 2020

A few also took a hilarious route to comment on the clip. Some also praised the players for their dance moves.

“Ha ha. Looks like auditions for a new dance show coming up for Chahal TV!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Wo cap me muh kon chipa raha hai???” asked another. “Miracle, miracle,” joked another.

Take a look at what others tweeted:

Who do you think is the mystery man in the video?