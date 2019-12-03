e-paper
Zomato asks for ‘most creative restaurant name’, Twitter obliges. They’re hilarious

Using just a few words, Zomato asked a question to its followers and invited them to come up with answers.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato’s question has sparked some hilarious comments.
Zomato’s question has sparked some hilarious comments.(Twitter)
         

Zomato Twitter profile is a treat for many. From witty food puns to polls, they keep netizens occupied with their various tweets. Case in point, a few hours ago they came up with another such interesting post and it has now created a buzz among people.

Using just a few words, Zomato asked a question to its followers and invited them to come up with answers.

“What is the most creative restaurant name you’ve ever come across?” Zomato tweeted.

Since being shared almost three hours back, the post has garnered close to 230 likes – and the numbers are counting.

People, always up for a challenge, responded with an array of names, some even shared images of different hotels with “creative” names. The names are not just witty but entertaining too. Here are some of the replies which may leave you in splits:

These restaurants seem to rely on God’s grace a bit too much

We have a new name for fish now!

Here are some other hilarious examples

What do you think of these entertaining memes? Do you have any such “creative” restaurant name to add?

