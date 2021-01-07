e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Zoo shares happy videos featuring turtle, squirrel monkeys and tree kangaroo

Zoo shares happy videos featuring turtle, squirrel monkeys and tree kangaroo

In the caption, the zoo also mentioned the one of the keepers of the place, named Marty, captured the clip.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a turtle and a tree kangaroo.
The image shows a turtle and a tree kangaroo.(Instagram/@PerthZoo)
         

The official Instagram profile of the Perth Zoo recently took to Instagram to share a video of a cute red-eared slider nibbling on peas. In the video, the tiny creature can be seen moving extremely slow, enjoying its meal.

“Hungry, hungry...turtle,” the zoo wrote. They then described that “The Red-eared Slider has a distinctive red stripe behind each ear, which fades with age.” In the caption, they also mentioned the one of the keepers of the place, named Marty, captured the clip.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 14,000 likes. People also appreciated the post through their comments. While some wrote about the turtle’s cuteness, others had questions about the green peas.

“This is so cute,” said an Instagram user. “Hungry turtle enjoying a few M&M’s?” asked another. “Eat your veggies junior,” wrote a third.

The video of the turtle is not the only one that left people with a smile. The clips of other animals, shared by the zoo, sparked happiness too.

Just like this clip involving squirrel monkeys:

Then, there is this one which shows tree kangaroos.

What do you think of the videos?

