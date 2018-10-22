Delivery man hailed as hero for saving little girl from river in China. Watch rescue

An alert delivery man’s heroic gesture towards a stranger has won him a lot of praise on social media. A video circulating online shows the man stopping to rescue a little girl drowning in a river. The dramatic video shows yet again that not all superheroes wear capes.

According to CGTN, the video was recorded in Shaoxing, China’s Zhejiang province, on October 20. The little girl, just six years old, was washing a mop in the water when she slipped inside. She was struggling in the water when the delivery man spotted her.

The video shows the man getting down from his bike and jumping into the water to help the girl. Moments after saving her, the man went back into the water, this time to find her missing shoe. He reportedly also made sure she got home safe.

Delivery man jumps into river to save girl pic.twitter.com/kyd0BCekvU — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) October 20, 2018

The man was later identified as He Linfeng, 23, reports DailyMail. He was praised by his employers for his brave act and was even awarded by them.

The man has won hearts on Twitter as well.

“Good job man for rescuing that little child,” says one Twitter user. “Humanity still alive,” says another.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 12:11 IST