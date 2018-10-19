Move over Kiki Challenge, now the Falling Stars Challenge has taken over

Just when the buzz around the Kiki Challenge was dying down, a whole new challenge has taken over social media. And just like the Kiki Challenge, this one too is landing some people into trouble. This challenge that netizens have fallen for shows people lying on the ground as if they have just tripped. And around them you can see a bunch of things – all made to look like items that have scattered out when said person fell. The idea of the challenge is reportedly to show off one’s wealth.

According to South China Morning Post, the challenge originated in Russia and is known as the “flaunt your wealth” challenge in Mandarin.

Pictures circulating all over social media mostly show people “fallen” next to expensive cars and in some cases even in front of jets and yachts. You can also see some fancy items lying all around them. There are also those who’ve tried it just for fun - because the internet can hardly ever back away from a viral challenge.

According to Shanghaiist, the challenge has also landed a woman in Shanghai into trouble. The woman, surnamed Yu, was trying to pose for the challenge but ended being slapped with a fine for a traffic violation.

What do you think about this challenge? Would you want to try it?

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 15:55 IST