4 arrested in Alwar businessman’s murder

With the arrest of four people, the Alwar police on Saturday claimed to have solved the murder mystery of Khairthal businessman Mukesh Agarwal.

Three of the arrested people are residents of Raipur Mewan village under Kishangarhbas police station in Alwar district, while the fourth person belongs to Haryana, Alwar superintendent of police Rahul Prakesh told reporters. All the accused are aged between 18 and 25 years.

Agarwal, a 40-year-old businessman, was shot dead when he was going to his house after closing his shop on March 9, said Prakesh, adding that the accused took away his bag containing money.

The shooting incident caused outrage among the local residents and traders and Khairthal remained closed for three days.

Prakesh said that during investigation in the case, police interrogated criminals of nearby states, but could not get success. The police also kept watch on employees working at Agarwal’s shop and found the activities of an employee, Chotu alias Dharmendra, suspicious. Further probe established that Chotu’s cousin Lal Chand had a criminal background in Haryana. “Police then interrogated Chotu and Lal Chand and solved the murder mystery,” said Prakash.

The SP said that Chotu had told his cousins Kuldeep and Lal Chand about Agarwal’s wealth. The duo, along with another cousin, Sunil of Haryana, planned to loot Agarwal. Sunil provided a 9mm pistol for the loot.

On the day of murder, after being informed on mobile phone by Chotu, all the three accused reached near the Agarwal’s shop and waited for him. When Agarwal came out of the shop, Lal Chand and Kuldeep tried to snatch his bag, said Prakash. When he resisted, Lal Chand fired from the country-made pistol at him and both snatched the bag containing ₹1.2 lakh and fled, he added.

After their arrest, the police are interrogating the accused further to find out their involvement in other cases, the SP said.