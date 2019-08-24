9 of family killed in Rajasthan accident

jaipur

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:34 IST

Nine members of a family were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district when a truck laden with acid fell onto a van on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place near Desuri Ki Nal on Punjab Mod that comes under Charbhuja police station area around 1.30pm, according to police officials.

Rajsamand collector and police officers rushed to the spot. “Teams of four police stations, water tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot, but by the time all the people travelling in the van had died. The bodies were taken out of the van by the policemen and ambulance staff. The bodies were kept in a mortuary at Charbhuja community health centre,” said a police official.

He said the nine deceased included four men, three women and two children. All are natives of Shahpura block of Bhilwara district. The victims had gone to attend a family function in Pali district and were going to Bhilwara when the incident took place, he said.

“Prima facie we have come to know that the driver of the truck lost control while overtaking a vehicle and fell on the van in which the deceased were travelling. The accident was so severe that the bodies got stuck to the van. With the help of hydraulic tenders, water was sprinkled on the vehicle to remove the bodies and reduce the concentration of acid spread on the floor,” said Bharat Singh, station house officer of Charbhuja police station.

The driver of the truck also sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at Rajsamand government hospital, police said.

