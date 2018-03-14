After Centre’s nod, Rajasthan govt to buy mustard, gram at MSP

The Centre has permitted the Rajasthan government to purchase mustard and gram at minimum support price (MSP), state cooperative minister Ajay Singh Kilak said on Wednesday.

The Rajasthan Cooperative Federation (Rajfed) will make the purchase in Kota division from Thursday for 90 days. “In other divisions, the purchase will start from April 2,” Kilak said.

The state government had sought the Centre’s permission for early purchase of gram and mustard at MSP following farmers’ demands, he said.

Ahead of assembly elections due later this year, chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced last month a one-time farm loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000 for small and marginal farmers in the state

The farmers, who launched an agitation, also demanded purchase of crops at MSP and implementation of the Swaminathan commission recommendations, among others.

The Centre has permitted purchase of 4 lakh metric tonne gram and 6 lakh MT mustard. Online registration of farmers in Kota division started from March 12, and in other divisions from Wednesday, Kilak said. “Till now more than 10,000 farmers have registered online.”

The minister said 216 centres have been set up in the state for purchasing mustard and 168 for gram. “Efforts are being made to ensure purchase at all cooperative societies, so that farmers need not have to go very far to sell their produce.”

Cooperative department principal secretary Abhay Kumar said directions have been given to employees and officers for the purchase. “Training has been imparted to officers division wise.” Mustard will be purchased at Rs 4000 per quintal, and gram at Rs 4400 per quintal, Kumar said.

Rajfed managing director Veena Pradhan said control rooms have been set up at sub-registrar offices at district levels and at Rajfed office at the state level, so that farmers do not face any problem.

“The farmers can call on Kisan toll-free number 18001806001 or on 181 if they face any problem. In Kota division, 22 purchase centres have been set up for the convenience of farmers,” she said.