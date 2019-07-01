After state government, Rajasthan okays plan for leg 1 of RRTS

The Rajasthan government on Saturday approved the detailed project report (DPR) of first phase of the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor that will reduce the travel time between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Alwar to 117 minutes from about three hours.

The Regional Rapid Transit System is the Central government project to provide faster and alternate connectivity in the National Capital Region with an aim to check rising air pollution and decongest road traffic.

In the first phase, the RRTS corridor will be developed from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) in Rajasthan, said Sudhir Sharma, chief public relations officer of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The Haryana Government approved the corridor in February this year.

The NCRTC Board, the implementing agency for the project, approved the Delhi-Gurguram-SNB corridor (106 km) DPR in December 2018, the official quoted above said.

In the second phase, the corridor will be extended to Sotanala and reach Alwar in the third phase, covering a total distance of 164 km. There will be 22 stations on the corridor in three phases.

In the first phase (Delhi-Gurugram-SNB), the corridor will have 11 stations on the elevated 71 km, and the remaining 35 km will have five underground stations, mostly in Delhi and Gurugram.

After the approval from the NCRTC Board and the Haryana government, pre-construction work such as geo-technical investigation and mapping of underground utilities are in progress, NCRTC CPRO said.

NCRTC has also commissioned its site office in Gurugram to expedite the work on the corridor. The pile load test is expected to begin soon.

The RRTS trains will be air-conditioned and have an average speed of 100 kmph. The trains will be available at a frequency of every 5-10 minutes. There would be priority seating arrangements for people with special needs and a business class and ladies coach in every train, the detailed project report says.

This RRTS line will pass through the urbanized and industrialized areas of Haryana and Rajasthan and connect Delhi airport through Aerocity terminus, increasing the connectivity in entire NCR.

The corridor will strengthen the regional transport infrastructure by providing a fast, safe, comfortable and reliable mobility option to the residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari, Manesar, Daruheda, Bawal and nearby areas. This will help in decongesting Delhi and its roads, providing citizens the choice to live and work in different regional nodes.

Sharma said the NCRPB recommended 8 RRTS corridors to connect towns in the NCR with Delhi in 2011. Out of these, three – Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi- Gurugram-SNB Urban Complex (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror)-Alwar – were chosen for the first phase of the project.

Union Cabinet sanctioned the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor on February 20 this year. On March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of India’s first regional rail in Ghaziabad.

The three corridors will converge at Sarai Kale Khan, enabling commuters to travel end to end from one corridor to another without having to change the train. All RRTS corridors will be integrated with all the 7 lines of Delhi Metro, wherever interconnecting.

