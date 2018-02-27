All eligible beneficiaries getting pension: Rajasthan Social justice minister

The Rajasthan government is providing social security pension to 63.36 lakh people, including old-aged, differently-abled and widows, the state’s social justice and empowerment minister Arun Chaturvedi informed the house on Tuesday.

Replying to a question from BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat, Chaturvedi said that the government is transferring the pension directly to the bank account of pensioners through Bhamashah.

Rajawat said that a large number of pensioners were not getting the pension, to which Chaturvedi said that earlier there were problems when the application was to be submitted offline and pension was sent through money orders, but now the process is online and approvals are granted faster. He also said that the status of the application can also be checked online.

In a supplementary question, Rajawat said that there are many elderly and differently-abled people who are unable to go to the bank to draw their pension to which Chaturvedi said that such pensioners can get their pension through a money order, once their application is verified.

“It is an attempt of the state government to give pension to every eligible individual and for this, the government has proposed more funds in the budget this year,” Chaturvedi said.

In the year 2017, Rs 4,099 crore were provisioned for pension against Rs 710 crore and Rs 2,861 crore, in 2013 and 2014 respectively, he informed the House.

While answering a question on identifying eligible pensioners, the minister said in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya rural and urban public welfare camps, pension applications are filled and approval is issued. He said that there are a total of 63.37 lakh beneficiaries, including 48.92 lakh senior citizens, 4.15 lakh disabled and 10.30 lakh widows, who are being given pension.

He said pensioners under the age of 75 are given Rs 500 per month, while pensioners above 75 are given Rs 750 per month, widows less than 60 years of age are given Rs 500 per month, while widows above 60 but less than 75 years get Rs 1,000 per month, widows aged 75 and above are given Rs 1,500 per month and the differently-abled of any age are given Rs 750 per month.