e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Rajasthan bans sale of firecrackers

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Rajasthan bans sale of firecrackers

The CM said people with Covid-19, heart problems and breathing troubles face problem due to smoke from firecrackers.

jaipur Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
         

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot ordered a ban on the sale of firecrackers and their use during weddings and others events on Sunday in view of the danger to people with coronavirus disease and others from the toxic fumes. He said in the challenging times of a pandemic, the safety of people’s lives was the government’s top priority.

Gehlot was reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state and the ‘No Mask, No Entry’ and ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh’ campaigns at the chief minister’s residence. The CM also issued instructions on Unlock-6 guidelines, said a note from his office.

The CM said people with Covid-19, heart problems and breathing troubles face problem due to smoke from firecrackers. “People should desist from using crackers on Diwali,” he said as he ordered a ban on temporary licenses for the sale of firecrackers. Gehlot said the use of firecrackers should be banned during weddings and other events.

Gehlot said the second wave of Covid-19 has been reported from developed countries such as Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain. “Some countries have been forced to implement lockdowns again. We need to be careful to prevent such a situation in our state,” he said.

Also read: Active Covid-19 cases declining, but Kerala, Delhi not following trend

Urging people to start small measures to check air pollution to complement state government’s efforts to safeguard the health of citizens, Gehlot said people should switch off engines at red lights and not burn garbage in localities. The CM ordered strict action against vehicles flouting pollution norms, and on centres which issue fitness certificates to vehicles releasing more vehicular emissions than the permissible limit.

During the discussion on guidelines for Unlock phase 6, home secretary Abhay Kumar said schools, colleges and other educational institutions shall remain closed for regular academic activities until November 16. Swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks shall remain shut until November 30, he added. The previous limit of 100 guests at weddings and 20 people in funerals shall continue to be in place.

For social and political events in open places, district collectors can issue permission for a maximum of 250 people on the condition that they maintain six feet distance. At indoor halls, 50 percent of capacity with a maximum of 200 people shall be allowed on the condition that they use masks and maintain social distance, the home secretary said.

During the review of ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh’ (war for purity) campaign, the CM said the government would soon amend law to make adulteration a cognisable offence

tags
top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In