Bhiwadi Dalit killings: Rights panel seeks report from Alwar SP

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought a detailed report on the two Dalit deaths in Bhiwadi earlier this month from the Alwar superintendent of police. The NCSC has given the SP 15 days to submit the report. The commission will issue summons to the SP to be present before it or send a representative in case the report is not submitted within 15 days.

In the letter sent to Alwar SP, a copy of which is available with HT, the NCSC has written that it received a complaint on March 13 from Khemchand Dhamani based on which it decided to investigate/enquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.

“The report should have details of action taken under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 2015 and the rules, 2016, thereof,” the letter wrote.

NCSC wrote that if the report was not submitted within the stipulated time, “The commission will issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the commission.”

On March 2, Neeraj Jatav, 16, of Bhiwadi village was allegedly beaten to death following a Holi brawl by some Gujjar men. Two days later, a charred body of another Dalit man was found behind a police station. The deceased was later identified as Ajay Jatav, 18. Some reports claimed that the two killings were linked because Ajay had witnessed Neeraj’s killing. However, the Alwar police denied these reports.

Following these two killings, former Union minister Jitendra Singh, Alwar MP Dr Karan Singh Yadav, district Congress president Tikaram Jully and other Congress leaders met the family of the victim and demanded a CBI inquiry. The Congress delegation also demanded a police outpost in the village and government job to at least one person from both families. But nothing has been done till date.

Scheduled Castes Atrocities Sangharsh Samiti chief Om Prakash Jatav said the police arrested 3-4 people but also registered fake cases against 30-40 Dalits on the charges of vandalism.

“We gave the police a CD of pictures of men who were threatening the families of Neeraj and Ajay to withdraw police cases but the police haven’t done anything yet,” he added.

The Dalits took out a rally on March 19 from Bhiwadi Mod to Phool Bagh police station to press for their demands for a CBI probe, Rs 25 lakh compensation for each of the killed, and closure of fake police cases.