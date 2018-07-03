Biker snatches woman cop’s chain, she runs and nabs him

A man found himself in the clutches of a woman police officer after a chase when he snatched her gold chain in Alwar on Sunday. The woman was awarded for her bravery by Alwar superintendent of police on Monday.

Kavita Chaudhary, head constable posted at Phool Bagh police station in Bhiwadi, was on her way back home after her duty on Sunday when a man riding a motorcycle snatched her gold chain. Chaudhary chased him on her scooter but fell off. Despite the fall, she continued the chase on foot. Luckily, the man collided with a car which helped her get hold of him.

The man probably didn’t know that his target was a police. Chaudhary recently got an out-of-turn promotion for her achievements in sports, especially wrestling and athletics. SP Rahul Prakash awarded her with Rs 1,001 on Monday for her undaunted courage.

This was the third case in less than a month since the officer had rewarded people for their bravery.

On June 23, two girls, Jyoti and Poonam, were returning from coaching classes when a bike rider snatched a mobile phone from Jyoti’s hand at Manu Marg. The girl riding pillion shouted for help while the other chased the man. After a chase of 2.5 km, they caught him with the help of other people.

Later, SP Rahul Prakash rewarded both the girls with Rs 1,000 each.

Similarly, the police officer rewarded two rickshaw-pullers with Rs 2,000 each for their act of bravery on June 18 after a man robbed an elderly man of Rs 15,000 that he had withdrawn from an ATM at Nangloi Circle. The rickshaw-pullers reacted to the man’s cries for help and caught the miscreant.