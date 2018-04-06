BSF awards commendation roll to Rajasthan Frontier

The director general of Border Security Force (BSF) awarded the commendation roll to a team of Rajasthan Frontier, led by IG Anil Paliwal, for unraveling the false story of infiltration by Hassam Khan. BSF Rajasthan Frontier’s team proved that the man did not cross the border into Jaisalmer but entered the country through Atari on a fake passport.

The border intelligence unit of Rajasthan Police arrested Hassam Khan of Siyalo Ki Basti on October 9, 2017, and said that the man crossed the international border on April 28, 2017, and was living in his village for six months without the knowledge of BSF.

This was an embarrassment for the BSF that reflected lack of its alertness. Anil Paliwal, who heads the Rajasthan Frontier that guards the international border in Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Sriganganagar districts, found the police theory incredulous and set up a probe.

“We formed a team consisting DIG Ravi Gandhi, deputy commandant Avanish Sharma, inspector Ravinder Dhaliwal and sub-inspector Gurjeet Singh to conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged infiltration of Hassam Khan,” Paliwal said.

The team took Hassam Khan to the border areas for verifying his story but it was found suspicious. Paliwal, a Rajasthan-cadre IPS officer, had been the SP of Jaisalmer in 1998 and found some Pak nationals visiting Jaisalmer on fake passports. This led the team to probe if Khan had also adopted the same modus operandi.

During checking of records of Atari (Amritsar), Munabao and CCTV footages, it appeared that Khan entered India through Atari on a fake passport. Later, during interrogation, Hassam Khan confessed that he entered India on April 3 on a fake passport. From Atari, he went to Delhi by train and took another train from Delhi to Jaisalmer. Khan said he used a cab to go to his village.

For this investigation, BSF DG KK Sharma conferred the commendation roll to the team of Paliwal, Gandhi, Sharma, Dhaliwal and Singh.