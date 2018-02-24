Caught in jam during Raje’s visit to Bharatpur, patients suffer

Many people faced hard time during chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s visit to Jadkhor in Deeg subdivision of Bharatpur district on Saturday after they were stuck in traffic jam caused due to police barricading for the CM’s visit.

One of the VIP movement’s victims was a 25-year-old pregnant woman Punam Devi. Devi, a resident of ward number 24 in Kaman, was referred by the local community health centre to the women’s hospital in Bharatpur due to anaemia.

When the kin were carrying her to the hospital in a hired vehicle, they were stuck in the traffic jam caused by police barricading on the road to Bharatpur from Kaman. After some locals requested the police to let her vehicle pass, the police opened the barricades, said Devendra Sharma, an eyewitness, who was among the pleaders. There were two more ambulances caught in the jam which were allowed to go, he added.

Neeraj Goswami, Devi’s husband, said, “We have two kids. My wife is expecting our third baby. Doctors referred her to district (women’s) government hospital due to anaemia.” They were delayed due to the traffic jam, he added.

Devi is recovering at the women’s hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

Earlier, the CM’s helicopter landed at Seu village in Deeg subdivision, from there Raje moved to Jadkhor by road. The police had set up barricades on the way from Kaman to Bharatpur for security reasons.