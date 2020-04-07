Covid-19 cases rise in Jaipur, but vehicle seizures show lockdown violations

jaipur

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:20 IST

The number of vehicles seized in Jaipur, which has become an epicentre of coronavirus, shows that people are not taking lockdown seriously, police said.

Police department figures show that between March 23 and April 5, as many as 4230 vehicles were seized in Jaipur, 3694 people were booked under Motor Vehicle Act, 61 arrested for disturbing peace and eight held for violating lockdown orders.

Jaipur city reported 39 positive Covid-19 cases on Sunday. According to the health department, 92 people have been found positive in the city till 9am on Monday.

The Rajasthan government announced a lockdown on March 22, prohibiting public transport. The government banned private vehicles, too, from midnight of March 23 and closed all tolls on state highways. But people continued to move around.

A senior police official of Jaipur city said that the figures on the seizure of vehicles and arrests reflect that many people are not taking this lockdown seriously.

“Irrespective of appeal on a daily basis, many people are moving out and putting their and their relatives’ life in danger. The spread of the virus in Jaipur also tells the same story. Even after warning from government, a corona-positive man didn’t turn up for check-up and came in contact with more than 200 people. As a result the virus is still spreading,” the police official said on condition of anonymity.

In Jaipur North, where curfew was imposed on March 27, as many as 157 people were booked under MV Act, 568 vehicles were seized, six were arrested for violating lockdown orders under section 188 of IPC and 15 were arrested under section 151 of CrPC.

In Jaipur East, 32 were arrested under section 151 of CrPC , 1816 were booked under MV Act and 1360 vehicles were seized. In Jaipur West, 1754 were booked under MV Act and 1500 vehicles were seized and in Jaipur South, 14 were arrested under section 151 of CrPC, two for violating lockdown orders, 967 were booked under section MV Act and 801 vehicles were seized.

Jaipur city police is divided into four districts -- Jaipur East, West, North and South.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), crime, Bhagwan Lal Soni said vehicles were seized under section 207 (vehicles used without certificate of registration permit) of MV Act. All of them were commercial vehicles and were roaming without permit.

“Those who were not following the guidelines of lockdown have been booked under section 188 of IPC,” Soni said.