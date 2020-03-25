Covid 19: Four new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, state total climbs to 36

jaipur

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 22:20 IST

Four new coronavirus cases including three from Bhilwara, were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 36.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department, said three cases were reported from Bhilwara and one from Jodhpur.

He said among the Bhilwara cases, two are hospital staff and one was infected by being in the vicinity of the doctor who tested positive some days ago. The two patients are admitted in the district hospital.

In Jodhpur, a woman who was a co-traveller of two already infected cases has tested positive.

The woman had travelled from Mumbai to Jodhpur in the same first class coach along with other positive patients.

Meanwhile, a batch of 277 evacuees from Iran, including 5 children and one infant, arrived at the Jodhpur airport on Wednesday morning.

All the passengers are coronavirus negative, the additional chief secretary, health department said.

Singh said the passengers which include 149 women and 128 men arrived in two Air India flights. He said the batch of passengers which comprises 273 pilgrims and 4 non-pilgrims were screened at the Jodhpur airport and tested negative.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said over 1100 samples have been taken in Rajasthan so far and of these, 32 have tested positive. The latest figure of positive cases is 36.

The total number of cases in Bhilwara is now 16 which is the highest in the state. Jaipur has 8 positive cases.

“Before this a batch of 490 evacuees from Iran were quarantined in Jaisalmer. We developed this facility in Jodhpur too and a similar facility has been developed in Alwar,” said Sharma.

1 lakh beds for isolation prepared:

He said chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s orders to prepare 1 lakh beds in the state for isolating coronavirus suspects and patients have been met.

“In Jaipur, we have made a 500 bed isolation facility while we have reserved 54 beds in ICUs for coronavirus patients,” he said.

He said a separate OPD for coronavirus patients has been started at the SMS hospital. Other medical colleges too have reserved beds for isolation of patients at different facilities and in ICUs. He said hostels and hotels have been identified for creation of isolation facilities.

Sharma said the Rajasthan government is serious about combating coronavirus and the government has taken various measures. “We ordered a lockdown in the state from March 22. We were the first state to do so and other states followed us. I am happy that yesterday the prime minister also announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Everyone is requested not to move out of their homes because of fears of community spread. We should act as responsible citizens and obey the law.”

Give information on outsiders to Control Rooms

He said the government has established control rooms at the district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters and tehsil headquarters. “Any person returning from abroad or from neighbouring states, the sarpach, patwari and the media are requested to inform these control rooms so they can inform the health department and screening of these people can be done and community spread can be checked,” he said.

Rs 2000 crore package by CM

Sharma said the CM has announced a Rs 2000 crore package to combat coronavirus and the government will ensure that no poor person or daily wage earner sleeps hungry during the lockdown.

Ventilators being procured

Sharma claimed the situation in Rajasthan is under control. He said the health department has given orders to procure ventilators and there is no shortage of equipment. “We are fighting on a war footing and we will not allow any inconvenience to the people, he said reiterating that they should cooperate with the call of the government and the PM to stay indoors and act as responsible citizens.

Health minister warns landlords

Health minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday warned landlords against forcing tenants who are nurses or paramedic staff to vacate their homes.

“We have got information that some landlords in the state are forcing their tenants who are paramedical or nursing staff or health workers to vacate their premises. This is a crime,” he said.

“These people are putting their lives at risk and serving coronavirus patients but some landlords, out of fear, are asking them to leave their homes. If any landlord forces any nursing or paramedical staff to vacate their homes, action will be taken against you as per the law,” Sharma said.