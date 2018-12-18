HT Logo

Cricketer MS Dhoni’s statue unveiled at Jaipur’s Wax Museum

The director of the wax museum in Jaipur said Dhoni’s figure is with that of Sachin Tendulkar on a lookalike set of Wankhede Stadium.

jaipur Updated: Dec 18, 2018 15:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s statue was unveiled at the wax museum in Jaipur on Monday, December 17, 2018.(AFP File )

The Wax Museum in Jaipur unveiled a figure of cricketer MS Dhoni to mark its second anniversary on Monday.

Museum’s founder director Anoop Srivastava said the wax figure of Dhoni weighs about 56 kg and is 5-foot-9-inch tall. It was made in three months by sculptor Sushanta Ray, he added.

“Dhoni, in his entire career of cricket, has set an example of being a cool cricketer, whether it’s behind the wickets as a wicket keeper or as a batsman, setting and breaking so many records. His wax figure symbolises him in the wicket keeper attire. Though he has gained popularity with his helicopter shot as a batsman but we found his wicket keeping image very suitable,” Srivastava said.

Dhoni’s figure is with that of Sachin Tendulkar on a lookalike set of Wankhede Stadium, he said.

The director said Jaipur Wax Museum was the first in the world to be based at a heritage site. The museum also has a Royal Darbar, displaying wax figures of members of the Jaipur Royal Family.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 15:49 IST

