Dengue cases in Rajasthan doubled in past 25 days, says health department

Dengue cases in Rajasthan have almost doubled in the past 25 days, according to health department data. It says there were 3,597 cases recorded from January 1 to October 11 this year, which increased to 7,023 cases and nine deaths by November 5.

The number is highest in Jaipur where 1,480 cases were recorded from January 1 to October 11 and it rose to 2,885 by November 5. Of the nine deaths reported, four took place in Ganganagar within these 25 days. Ganganagar district had seven cases from January 1 to October 11, which increased to 228 cases by November 5. Bikaner and Jhunjhunu recorded two deaths each and one was reported in Baran district.

Health department additional chief secretary Veenu Gupta said officials have been directed to start anti-larvae activities and locate dengue cases.

Swine flu cases also have increased with 160 testing positive and 13 deaths over the past 26 days. From January 1 to October 9, there were 1,852 cases and 186 deaths, which by November 4 increased to 2,012 cases and 199 deaths.

Malaria has also increased in the past 20 days when there has been a rise of 625 cases with 65 plasmodium falciparum (PF) cases. From January to October 7, there were 4,123 cases of malaria with 191 PF cases, which increased to 4,748 with 255 PF cases by October 28.

Chikungunya cases were 227 from January to October 11, which increased to 236 by November 5 and cases of scrub typhus in the past 40 days increased by 818 cases. Ten deaths were also reported. As per the department, from January 1 to September 21, there were 832 cases of scrub typhus and 21 deaths, which rose to 1,650 cases and 33 deaths by November 1 this year.

