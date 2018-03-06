FIR in Jodhpur against Salman, Shilpa Shetty

An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for the alleged use of word ‘Bhangi’ by them in public.

The FIR was lodged at the Nagori Gate police station by Naresh Kandara on Monday. Police officials said that the FIR has been registered under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Panel Code, which is being investigated by ACP Nishant Bhardwaj.

Earlier, members of the Valmiki community staged protests and burnt effigies of the actors outside many cinema halls in Rajasthan. Salman had allegedly used the word during the promotion of his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home. Earlier, the case was registered against Salman and Shilpa at the Kotwali police station in Churu district of Rajasthan. The probe was recently stayed by the Rajasthan high court.