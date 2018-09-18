Five of Pardhi gang held in Mansarovar murder case in Rajasthan

With the arrest of five members of the Pardhi gang from Nawalgarh town in Jhunjhunu district, the police on Monday claimed to have solved the case of robbery in which a police officer’s relative was murdered in Mansarovar area of Jaipur on September 15.

Pushpa Besariya, mother-in-law of Sanjeev Bhatnagar, who is currently posted as additional superintendent with the special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police, was stabbed to death in the robbery at her house at 3am on Saturday.

“As the matter was very sensitive, police took this case as a challenge and formed various teams to solve it. To trace the accused, CCTV footages of the nearby areas were extracted and 15 teams carried out search operations in Jaipur. Two teams each were sent to Madhya Pradesh, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts to nab the accused,” said Jaipur Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal.

The five accused have been identified as Manish Koli, native of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh (MP); Channa alias Jony, native of Baba Ramdev Nagar Kacchi Basti in Jaipur; Badam Singh, native of Shivpuri district in MP; Guddi, wife of Badam Singh and Nandini, daughter of Badam Singh.

Badam Singh, one of the kingpins of the Pardhi gang, used to live in tents of herbal medicines, along with his family members, near the Pradhan Vatika Marriage Garden on New Sanganer road. “Singh, along with his wife and daughter, had come to Jaipur 15 days back, and used to coordinate with other members of the gang in Jaipur and other districts. He used to provide logistical support, protection to the gang members and also used to help them in doing recce of various areas,” said Agarwal. Singh believed to have a poor vision.

On the day of incident, the trio had gathered at the camp of Singh around 12am to discuss the plan of action. The alleged miscreants had reached the spot in an auto-rickshaw. “The accused took away the two cycles of the servants and again gathered at the camp of Singh, from where they left for Jhunjhunu. On the night of September 15, the gang members had again committed a robbery in Jhunjhunu,” he added.

Five SIM cards, which are registered on addresses of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat, were recovered from the five different mobile phones of Badam Singh. One of the accused, Manish, was recently releases from Ratlam jail. The police are further investigating the matter to get hold of other gang members.

