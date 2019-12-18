e-paper
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins

Four accused, lawyer Suresh Vyas told reporters after the judge pronounced the verdict, were convicted for the conspiracy and were considered to have planted the explosives.

jaipur Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:21 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Bomb blasts ripped through eight locations in Jaipur in 2008
Bomb blasts ripped through eight locations in Jaipur in 2008(HT FIle )
         

Four persons have been convicted for the nine bombs blasts that ripped through Jaipur’s walled city in May 2008 that killed 71 people.

The Jaipur court acquitted one person, Shahbaz Hussain alias Shahbaz Ahmed alias Shanu, who was accused of sending an email on behalf of the Indian Mujahideen that claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blasts. He was the first one to have been arrested four months after the blast and was alleged to have been an operative of the banned organization, Student Islamic Movement of India.

The other four, lawyer Suresh Vyas told reporters after the judge pronounced the verdict, were convicted for the conspiracy and were considered to have planted the explosives.

The eight locations targeted in the nine blasts – Manak Chowk police station, Badi Chaupad, Kotwali police station, Tripoliya Bazar, Chandpole Hanuman temple, National Handloom in Jauhari Bazar, Chhoti Chaupad and Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple – were within a 2-km radius.

The nine ammonium nitrate-based bombs that went off within a span of 20 minutes - between 7.20 pm and 7.45 pm - were strapped to bicycles. The explosives, wired to timing devices, were packed with metal splinters or ball bearings to maximize damage in crowded areas.

