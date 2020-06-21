e-paper
Four more deaths, 154 fresh Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan

jaipur Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
A total of 11,158 Covid-19 patients have been discharged, and the state now has 2,955 active cases.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times
The death toll due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan rose to 341 on Sunday with four more fatalities, while the cases climbed to 14,691 after 154 people tested positive, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 59 were from Dholpur, followed by 31 from Jaipur, 22 from Jhunjhunu, 12 from Alwar, nine from Sikar, five each from Dungarpur and Bhilwara, three from Rajsamand, two each Nagaur and Udaipur, one from Churu besides a patient from other state, according to an official report here.

A total of 11,158 Covid-19 patients have been discharged, and the state now has 2,955 active cases.

