Garbage collection in Jaipur hit by mayoral polls, Swachh rank may take blow

Garbage collection in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur appears to have taken a hit amid the high drama of holding up some councillors in a private resort before the mayoral elections, held on Tuesday.

Garbage has not been collected regularly for the past several months, primarily due to the alleged differences between the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) and the BVG India limited. The elections only compounded the problem.

In the Swachh Survekshan Survey conducted last year, the city was placed 39 and also got the award for the ‘fastest mover state capital’, This year, the teams have been visiting the city from January 4 and the exercise will run until the end of the month. The JMC has been conducting meetings with several organisations along with self help groups. Several inspections were carried out in which the encroachers and the shopkeepers with polyethene carry bags were fined.

Even after several attempts by the JMC, the markets in the city seem to be the worst affected. Waste piling up in the city seems to be a bigger problem during this season when garbage dumps are more likely to create breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Accepting the disturbance in the waste collection due to the elections, the new mayor, Vishnu Dutt Sharma (Lata) said that the team which previously worked for 12 hours will now be working for 18 hours in order to improve the waste collection which was disrupted due to the elections. “We have the team would work for 18 hours instead of 12 if need be to mend the disturbance caused since the past few days,” said Lata.

“We are trying our best to improve the ranking of the city as compared to the last year. The officers are busy with the arrangements for the survey,” he added.

Improving its rank seems to be a bigger challenge for the JMC as the number of citizen feedback filed for the survey were only 1,352 as of Tuesday, said Vinod Purohit, deputy commissioner (Swachhta). The campaigns set by the former mayor, Manoj Bharadwaj, also seems to have ended due to the elections.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:03 IST