Gold loot steals Holi tableau show in Kota

A recent gold loot from the Mannapuram office in Kota and Ram Setu – built by an army of monkeys as depicted in the Ramayana – were the highlights of the tableaux taken out on Holi, a festival of colours.

Adarsh Holi Sansthan, which organised the Holi procession in Kota on Friday, makes tableaux on national and international issues every year to celebrate the festival.

On January 22, four robbers looted around 27 kg of gold from the Mannapuram gold loan office at gunpoint in Nayapura, a few metres from the police station of the area.

Kota police arrested two accused from Uttar Pradesh in the robbery case, but could not recover the looted gold.

Adarsh Holi Sansthan recreated in the tableau the scene of robbery at a highrise building that houses the Mannapuram office in Kota. A banner placed near the tableau carried a message – ‘Half congratulations to the police for nabbing two key accused’.

The ‘Ram Setu’ tableau also grabbed the attention of the people. In the Ramayana, this bridge was built by the Vanara army to rescue Sita, the wife of lord Rama, who was kidnapped by Ravana, the demon king of Lanka.

A tableau of Dronacharya and Eklavya was created to emphasise ‘guru-shishya’ tradition in the coaching city of Kota. A man locking up his old mother in her house in Kota was also displayed.

“Holi tableaux have now become part of Kota’s Holi celebrations; they make a statement on significant issues that are discussed in the country in the last one year,” said Rakesh Sharma ‘Raku’, founder of Adarsh Holi Sansthan.

“tableaux on demonetisation and surgical strikes were made on Holi last year, and on Pathankot air base attack and ‘Bahubali’ in 2016.”