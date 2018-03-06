Govt should ensure MLAs, MPs invited for inauguration of public works: Dy Speaker

Who is responsible for informing and inviting the public representatives about inauguration of development works in his or her constituency?

This issue became a topic of heated debate between the treasury and the opposition benches in the Rajasthan assembly Tuesday. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, independent MLA from Bassi, Anju Devi Dhanka, said that a BJP corporator in her constituency lays the foundation stone and inaugurates all the government sanctioned developmental works in an arbitrary manner without inviting the public representatives.

In reply, rural development and panchayati raj minister Rajendra Rathore said that who inaugurates the works depends on awareness among public representatives and the love of public for the public representative. This invited sharp reaction from some Opposition members including Congress chief whip Govind Dotasara.

Dhanka said that on March 30, 2016, home minister Gulab Chand Kataria had made a statement on floor of the House that the plaques of those who have inaugurated government works without permission will be removed. The MLA wanted to know what action the government was planning to take in Bassi. To this, Kataria replied that sarpanch and corporators should invite and inform the MLAs about the inauguration but the same cannot be delayed if the public representatives don’t turn up.

Intervening, Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh directed Rathore that the government should ensure that MLAs and MP were sent invitation during inauguration of programmes related to any developmental work in which public finances have been used.

Rathore said that he will ensure that the order was followed.

Bansur MLA Shankuntala Rawat raised the issue of acute shortage of potable water in Bansur and other regions in Alwar district. She said that the ground water level has been dropping at alarming rate and the bore-wells in several villages have gone dry in the past one month. She urged the water resources minister to arrange for water tankers in villages that have dried up completely. She said that in many locations, the plastic (PVC) pipelines have cracked or broken and urged the minister to order new projects using cast iron pipelines. In reply, public health engineering (PHE) minister Surendra Goyal said installation of water pumps in five villages in Bansur constituency was underway.

In reply to a question on Anganwadi workers, social justice minister Arun Chaturvedi said they can’t be granted the status of government employee. “AWWs/AWHs being the honorary workers cannot be declared permanent government servants nor can be given any civil post. The Supreme Court in the case of Ameer B and others has held that the AWWs/AWHs being honorary workers can neither be declared as government servants nor covered under the minimum wages. Therefore, request for grant of government employees’ status to AWWs/AWHs cannot be accepted,” he said.

During the Question Hour, the opposition MLAs raised the issue of illegal mining in Kolayat, Bikaner and elsewhere. State mining minister Surendra Pal Singh, in his reply, said 454 FIRs have been registered in Kolayat and Rs 2.18 crore penalty imposed while 649 FIRs have been registered in Bikaner and Rs 1.91 crore penalty imposed for illegal mining. The minister admitted that roads have been damaged due to plying of heavy vehicles for mining related work but also gave an account of the road repair works carried out in the region. The opposition was not satisfied with the reply saying that road works have been carried out by PHE department and not out of the revenues earned from mining royalty.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje tabled the budget bill for passing in the Assembly later in the evening. The session ended with felicitation of best performing MLAs by Speaker Kailash Chandra Meghwal and other senior members.