Gujjars block highway, seek police action on woman’s elopement

Members of the Gujjar community blocked the Sikar-Delhi highway on Saturday and demanded that the police “recover” a Gujjar woman, who has “eloped” with a man from the Rajput community. The Gujjars alleged that the woman had been kidnapped. The police, however, said that the woman is an adult and was in love with the man.

The Gujjars assembled at the Patan crossroads and blocked traffic. The woman’s uncle, Mahaveer Singh Gujjar, said, “Although she is my brother’s daughter, I have raised her as my own. She is missing for the last two months. Whenever we go to the police they give us fake assurances. Around 40 people have been protesting there from last one and a half month.”

“The Rajputs have kidnapped our daughter,” said Mahaveer, who also alleged a nexus between the police and kidnappers. “We had registered a complaint two months back, in which we mentioned the name of the suspects. The suspects and the policemen investigating the case are Rajputs and that’s the reason why the police are not arresting them,” said Mahaveer.

Denying all charges, Sawai Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Patan police station said, “We are trying to trace the girl. She is an adult and is in love with a boy from last one and half years. We came to know about the affair from her call records. She ran away from her house and also took her mark sheet and other important documents along with her. She fears for her and her partner’s lives.”

“Last month, some members of the Gujjar community went to the Garh Basai village at Thanagazi town in Alwar district, where the couple were living, and created a ruckus. The couple then fled,” said Singh.

A maha panchayat of Sarv Samaj was held on Friday at Neema Ka Thana where it was decided that a memorandum will be submitted to chief minister Vasundhara Raje for a quick probe in the case.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 00:45 IST