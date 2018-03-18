Hindus unhappy with Modi over delay in Ram temple construction: Pravin Togadia

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia has said that Hindus are unhappy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Sirohi on Saturday, Togadia said: “The Modi government should fulfill its promise and Parliament should make a law to pave the way for the construction of the temple.”

“We urged the people to launch a campaign for constructing of Ram temple and many people braved lathis and bullets and now that the BJP has a majority in Parliament, the government is saying the case is in the court. This is an insult of the sacrificed made by people,” he said.

The firebrand Hindtuva leader said if the decision of building the temple had to be left to the court then what was the purpose behind holding the agitation over the last 32 years.

As soon as the law is framed, the VHP was ready to start constructing the temple but will not allow construction of a mosque near the temple, he said.

Togadia had recently written a letter to the Prime Minister in which he had raised a number of issues, including rural distress.

In January this year, Togadia was found in an unconscious state at a private hospital in Ahmedabad, almost 12 hours after he was reported missing and alleged to be have been arrested by the Rajasthan police, triggering protests.

According to a statement of the VHP, Togadia, who suffered from low blood sugar levels, was found lying in an unconscious state at a park in Shahibaug and was taken to the hospital.

The Rajasthan police, however, said that it had not arrested Togadia.