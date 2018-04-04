Home deptt asks RCA and Rajasthan Royals to clear dues

The state home department on Wednesday directed the Rajasthan Cricket Academy (RCA) and Rajasthan Royals to clear pending dues for providing police security during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Rajasthan will host IPL matches that kick off later this week, after a long gap.

At a meeting chaired by state additional chief secretary (home), senior police officials and official of the RCA and Rajasthan Royals, the department has directed them to clear the pending dues, a senior state home department official said.

The officials of the RCA and Rajasthan Royals have been asked to clear the pending dues for police security for the smooth conduct of the IPL matches in the state, the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

“Approximately ₹8 crore, including the principal and the interest, is pending for IPL matches since 2011, we have asked them to settle it,” the official said.

“The organizers of the IPL have demanded more than 1,000 police personnel for the security at the match venue, which will be decided by the Jaipur police commissioner.”

He continued that organizers are asked to hold regular meeting with the police and district administration for effective coordination.

The IPL 2018 is going to commence from Friday and a total of seven matches will be played at the SMS stadium of Jaipur.