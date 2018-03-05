Instead of going with husband, woman commits suicide with lover

A 20-year-old woman committed suicide, along with her 18-year-old lover, by jumping into a water tank at Singodiya village under Gida police station in Barmer district on Saturday night, police said.

The wowan, Tugi Devi Meghwal, was married to Narpatram Meghwal, resident of Ranigaun, 10 months ago. She had come to visit her maternal house at Singodiya village about two weeks ago.

On Saturday, when her husband came to take her back, Devi’s father asked her son-in-law to stay for a night, citing that it was inauspicious to send off daughters on Saturday.

However, in the night Devi escaped with her lover Mahesh Meghwal, who lived in the same village, and both committed suicide by jumping into a water tank outside the village, the police said.

Not finding her at the house in the morning, Devi family members launched a search and found the bodies. Later, they informed the police. The police have registered a case and started investigations.