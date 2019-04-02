Jaipur bogus call centres case: Callers were hired at Rs 12k each, used hi-tech ‘magic jacks’ device

Thirty-three members of the gang accused of cheating people in the USA, Europe, Canada and other countries of crores of rupees were hired at Rs 12,000 each, police investigations in the case have revealed.

On March 28, the Jaipur police had claimed to have busted four bogus call centres and arrested 40 people in Jaipur district. The gang members allegedly cheated people in the foreign counties posing as tax officials. They used to call people using high-tech devices like ‘magic jacks’.

Magic Jack is a device that plugs into a USB port on the user’s computer and has a standard RJ-11 phone jack into which any standard phone can be plugged.

Every caller from each centre used to make at least 100 calls per day, of which 10-15 calls would materialise and of these, 3-4 people would make payment under threat by the con men or greed to improve their credit, the investigation revealed.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, South, Avanish Sharma said that several magic devices were recovered from the call centres during the police raid last week. “This is a device used to make unlimited local and long-distance calls to the foreign countries. A high-speed internet service is needed to make calls from landlines or mobiles using this device,” he said.

Sharma added, “The fraudsters at the call centres would use that number to message their victims, claiming it was the inquiry number of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or other departments. The unsuspecting victims would call that number, believing it to be a genuine telephone number belonging to their country only. Interestingly, the ‘Magic Jack application’ was found inside phone of almost every caller arrested.”

The call centres were operational in Shyam Nagar, Sanganer road, Swej Farm and Gurjar Ki Thadi. A total 33 members, including two women, were arrested from the centres. The kingpins of call centres are Hardik Patel, Rahul Badal, Bhopa Bhai and Vikesh Rana, all natives of Gujarat and Gaurav Jangid, native of Jaipur, the police said. Many laptops, mobiles, routers and other devices were recovered during raid at the four call centres, the police added.

The gang used to target people in two ways. First, the gang used to ask these foreign citizens to deposit certain amount of money to avail the loan. Second was that they used to call people with low credit ratings.

Initially, they used to win the trust of the victim by telling them to withdraw the available money in their account and later they used to deposit money in their account.

The accused used to also send them forged cheques of banks on mobile phones and then later used to charge money in name of different formalities.

The callers used to dupe foreigner of small amounts and used to buy data from foreign countries at the cost of $0.95 per person. The callers also used to talk in American and European accent to dupe the targeted people.

