Jaipur’s Vidushi cracks AIIMS exam, had also cleared NEET, JEE Advanced

She is a student with extraordinary talent. After Class 10, students opting for science normally choose between engineering and medical to pursue their ambition, but Vidushi Varshney not just opted for both the streams, but also cracked the most challenging competitive examinations conducted in both the streams in the country.

Student of Jaipur branch of Allen Career Institute, Vidushi secured all-India rank (AIR) 43 in the recently announced results of the AIIMS 2018 examination. She has also bagged AIR 100 in the NEET, AIR 1,886 in the JEE Main and AIR 2,962 in the JEE Advance examinations conducted this year.

Her list of achievements does not end here. She got AIR 44 in the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) 2018. Vidushi obtained 94.6 percent marks in the Class 12 board examinations. She completed her senior secondary schooling with physics, chemistry, maths and biology. Recognising her talent, Allen Career provided her “almost free” coaching for every examination.

She will now pursue MBBS degree from the AIIMS, New Delhi. Her parents, Dr Vipin Kumar Varshney and Dr Purnima Agarwal, are doctors by profession. Her elder sister Vishakha is doing MBBS from the SMS Medical College, Jaipur.

Vidushi is a meritorious student since childhood. She gifted a car to her mother in 2017 with the amount received in scholarships. However, for her mother, the biggest gift is that Vidushi excelled in all three examinations.

“People consider daughters as a burden, but I always wanted my daughters to become independent,” said Dr Purnima Agarwal, her mother. Vidushi said that her mother always gave exposure to her and her sister.

Got 55 medals in Olympiads

Vidushi has obtained 55 medals in various Olympiads. She represented India in the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO-2015) held in South Korea. She also represented India in the International Biology Olympiad (IBO-2016) held in Vietnam and the IBO-2017 held in the United Kingdom. Vidushi bagged silver medal in all of them.

‘Will pursue MBBS from AIIMS, New Delhi

Vidushi said she gave the JEE Advance examination to prepare better for the AIIMS examination as “the pattern of both the exams are of the same level”. However, in NEET direct questions are asked, she added. She cleared her concepts and doubts. Her mother suffered from knee problem due to which she had neuro and slip disc issues. She was on bed rest. Vidushi said that her mother always motivated her. “Now I want to become a doctor and pursue my dream from AIIMS, New Delhi,” she said.

commenting of Vidushi’s success, Allen Career Institute director Naveen Maheshwari said, “Daughters are our pride. Such examples prove that daughters are not behind anyone and they are achieving success in every field. Allen is doing every possible help to bring these daughters forward.”