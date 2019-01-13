Jawan ‘honey-trapped’ by suspected ISI agent sent to police remand in Rajasthan

A 22-year-old jawan, accused of sharing confidential information related to the army with a Pakistani woman, was presented before the metropolitan magistrate court, which sent him to police remand till January 19.

The woman is suspected to be an ISI agent. The jawan, Sombeer, was posted at 75 armed battalion in Jaisalmer district. He was arrested on Friday night by the special branch of Rajasthan police on Friday night.

The accused was detained by the intelligence wing of state police on January 4. The suspected ISI agent, Chadam, who created an account on social media, honey-trapped the soldier and collected strategic information related to the Indian army through social media and Whatsapp, police said.

The accused shared the information in the lure of money. It was also found that money from secret agencies of Pakistan was also transferred to the account of accused, police said. Sombeer was arrested under relevant sections of Officials Secret Act, 1923.

A joint interrogation team of state and military intelligence had launched a probe after the case came to light last week. The Intelligence team from Jaipur reached Jodhpur to interrogate the accused. From Jodhpur, the jawan was brought to the special police station of Joint Intelligence Committee in Jaipur where state and central agencies interrogated him.

The accused jawan is a resident of Maharajpur town of Rohtak district in Haryana. The Pakistani agent sent a friend request to Sombeer on Facebook and started chatting through text messages, phone calls, and video calls.

She started gathering information about the strategic places in the bordering area, police said. Sombeer allegedly shared confidential information and photographs with the woman.

Several soldiers and officials have reportedly been honeytrapped by women ISI agents. Initially, they connect their victims through Facebook and other social media sites. Thereafter, they become friendly with the victims.

After winning their confidence, they exchange personal information. The women then blackmail them to share confidential information on the pretext of making their details, messages and pictures viral on social media.

The operation to nab Sombeer was started by the joint interrogation team of state and military intelligence two months back. A few other soldiers are also on the radar.

