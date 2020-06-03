Jilted lover sets woman ablaze in Sikar, arrested

jaipur

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:43 IST

The police investigation into the arrest of 24-year-old man on charges of setting a woman on fire revealed that the accused planned to kill the girl as she stopped taking interest in him after she cleared a government exam.

Additional superintendent of police (addl SP) Dinesh Agarwal said that the accused Bakesh Yadav confessed that the two had an affair for three years but after the woman cleared the staff selection commission exam in April, she stopped interacting with him after which he killed her to take revenge.

“The 23-year-old girl had stopped responding to his chats and calls from the first week of May, saying that they are from the same sept (gotra) and don’t have a future ahead which irked the accused after which he decided to take revenge,”said Agarwal.

The addl SP added that in order to take his revenge, Yadav on Monday purchased four litres petrol from Mawanda village. “From May 19, the accused started tracking the movements of the girl,” Agarwal told.

On Thursday , around 8.30 pm, Yadav went to the girl’s house located at the Natha Ki Nangal village in Patan police station area of the district.

The woman, her mother and brother were sleeping in the courtyard of their house when the accused entered their house, sprinkled petrol on the woman, set her ablaze and fled.

The family extinguished the fire and rushed the woman to a government hospital where doctors referred her to Jaipur. The woman died on Friday morning during treatment.

“The man also attempted suicide by consuming aldrin to misguide the police investigation. He also left a suicide note alleging harassment from his neighbours. On Monday evening, he was arrested after doctor discharged him,” Agarwal said.

A case against the accused has been filed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is on.