Kashmiri students in Kota concerned about families back home

jaipur

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:00 IST

Kashimiri students studying in coaching institutes of Kota are concerned about their family’s well being back home in Jammu and Kashmir amid escalation of tension and shutdown of communication lines.

On Monday, the Centre scrapped Article 370 that gave special status of Jammu and Kashmir and took steps to change how the region will be governed. And a day before this development, authorities imposed Section 144 across Srinagar, snapped internet connections and shutdown mobile services there.

More than one thousand students from Kashmir Valley take coaching in Kota for NEET and IIT.

Seventeen-year-old Falak Manzoor of Baramulla is preparing for NEET in the coaching capital city of Kota but she is worried a bit about her family in Kashmir Valley.

“I talked to my parents last night who told me about the shutdown of telephone, mobile and internet lines due to which they will not be able to contact me”, she said.

“They ask me to not get concerned about them as they are safe despite escalation in tension there”, said Falak whose father is a businessman.

Another student Nadia Nisar (17) from Baramulla also appeared bothered about her family.

“It is tough time in the Valley so we are also fretful about the safety of the families back home”, said Nadia who is also preparing for NEET.

“We don’t know when the communication lines would be restored in the valley and when we will be able to contact our families again”, said Nadia whose father is a doctor in Kashmir.

She spoke to her on Sunday night before the communication lines went down.

Another medical aspirant, Mahak Ejaz (17) of Baramulla said “I am stressed and not able to concentrate on my studies, thinking about the family”.

“Family members informed me about the tension across Kashmir valley after shutdown of communication means but asked me to concentrate on studies and not to panic”, she said.

One student Ayesha said “We are praying that our families stay safe in the valley and we are soon able to again contact them through phone and social media”.

However, most of the students were not aware about the Union government’s decision to scrap article 370 of the Constitution which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir and refused to give political comments.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 14:00 IST