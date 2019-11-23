Manisha Kulshreshtha wins 28th Bihari Puraskar

jaipur

Noted writer from Rajasthan, Manisha Kulshreshtha, was awarded the 28th Bihari Puraskar for 2018 for her novel ‘Swapnapash’, on Friday.

The award is presented by the KK Birla Foundation and is for writers of Rajasthani origin. It is given annually to an outstanding work in Hindi or Rajasthani published in the past 10 years. Named after famous Hindi poet Bihari, the award carries a cash prize of ~2.5 lakh, a citation, and a plaque.

Fifty-two-year-old Kulshreshtha was born in Jodhpur and is a graduate in science and postgraduate in Hindi literature.

She is known for her works like ‘Shigaf’, ‘Shalbhanjika’ and ‘Panchkanya’.

The citation read, “In Swapnapash, through her protagonist Gulnaz Fariba, Kulshreshtha has presented a lively description of a woman with schizophrenia, her life, her dreams, expectation and apprehensions.”

A freelance writer, Kulshreshtha also edits Hindi web magazine ‘Hindi Next’.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “I am thankful to Birla Foundation for the award which will make me more responsible towards every word I write.”

Chief guest Mamta Kaliya said, “Rajasthan has a tradition of great storytellers and Manisha has carried it with control over a topic such as schizophrenia.”

KK Birla Foundation director Suresh Rituparn said it was established by KK Birla with an objective to work in areas like education, culture, academics, art and health. The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the Foundation in 1991.

The jury this year comprised Nand Bharadwaj, Hemant Shesh, Murlidhar Vaishnav, Alka Saraogi, Om Thanvi and Dr Suresh Rituparn.