Locust attack in Barmer district in Rajasthan

Recently the Agriculture Department used drones to monitor the movement of the locusts in Jaipur’s Samode.

jaipur Updated: Jun 06, 2020 06:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Barmer
The locust attack is another blow to farmers already reeling under the impact of Covid-19 lockdown.
The farmers in Chohatan and other villages of Barmer district in Rajasthan were seen clanging utensils in an attempt to scare away the swarms of migratory locusts invading their fields and eating away crops.

“We urge the centre and state government to find a solution to this, as soon as possible. Our crops are destroyed,” said locals.

Recently the Agriculture Department used drones to monitor the movement of the locusts in Jaipur’s Samode.

Dr Om Prakash Choudhary, Commissioner, Agricultural Department said, “We will use drones to monitor locusts in the terrains which are difficult for us to access.”

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

