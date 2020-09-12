e-paper
Moderate rainfall reported at few places in Rajasthan

Moderate rainfall reported at few places in Rajasthan

jaipur Updated: Sep 12, 2020 21:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
Light to moderate rainfall occurred at few places in Rajasthan with Kushalgarh (Banswara) and Sirohi each receiving a maximum of 6 cm rains till Saturday morning, the meteorological department here said.

Kotda (Udaipur) and Bali (Pali) recorded 5 cm and 4 cm rains while Mount Abu (Sirohi), Dungbola (Dungarpur), Kesarpura (Banswara) and Raibadi (Nagaur), each received 3 cm rains during this period, according to the department.

The weather remained mainly dry on Saturday. Light rains are likely to occur at a few places in the state during the next 48 hours.

